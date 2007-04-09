Discontinued
SHP9000/97
Pure high definition sound
The ultimate in high definition headphones delivering highly detailed sound image. Specifically tuned speaker drivers react extremely precise to audio signals. Ultra-wide frequency response.
A detachable cable is convenient to connect or store away depending on your needs.
The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.