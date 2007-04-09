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Discontinued

CineosHiFi Stereo Headphones

SHP9000/97

Pure high definition sound

The ultimate in high definition headphones delivering highly detailed sound image. Specifically tuned speaker drivers react extremely precise to audio signals. Ultra-wide frequency response.

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Pure HiFi

Pure high definition sound

A 4m detachable cable for extended life & simplified storage

A detachable cable is convenient to connect or store away depending on your needs.

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

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