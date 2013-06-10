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Discontinued

ActionFitSports earhook headphones

SHQ3200PP/10

Tuned for Sports

With its patented adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.

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With adjustable earhook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Earhook

  • Purple

Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

ActionFit headphones boast finely tuned 9mm drivers that are specifically designed to generate excellent sound. Sound so pristine and powerful that you’ll easily immerse in your workout – and get the most out of your music and moves.

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