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Discontinued

ActionFitSports earhook headphones

SHQ3200WT/10

Tuned for Sports

With adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 headphones lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.

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With adjustable earhook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Earhook

  • White

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

Powerful bass to boost motivation

Powerful bass to boost motivation

There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.

Technical Specifications

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