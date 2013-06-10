Discontinued
SHQ3200WT/10
Tuned for Sports
With adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 headphones lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.
ActionFit
Earhook
White
Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.
There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.