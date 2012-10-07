Discontinued
SHQ4200/98
Tuned for Sports
The featherweight SHQ4200 Headphone is crafted from ultra light, flexible and sweat-resistant rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you won’t want to take it off after your workout. Plus, superb deep bass sound keeps you motivated - always.
ActionFit
Orange & Grey
There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.
ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.
ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!