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Discontinued

Sports neck band headphones

SHQ4200/98

Tuned for Sports

The featherweight SHQ4200 Headphone is crafted from ultra light, flexible and sweat-resistant rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you won’t want to take it off after your workout. Plus, superb deep bass sound keeps you motivated - always.

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Lightweight and flexible for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange & Grey

Powerful bass to boost motivation

Powerful bass to boost motivation

There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.

Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.

Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

Technical Specifications

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