Discontinued
SHQ4305WS/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4305 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Neckband
Weighing in at just 11.4g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.