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Discontinued

Shaver S9000 PrestigeWet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

SP9873/14

Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.​

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

  • Skin-level closeness

  • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades

  • Hydro SkinGlide Coating

  • Ultraflex Suspension System

  • Up to 5-year warranty****

Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades cutting in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.

Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. 92% of respondents agree. Test conducted by an independent agency with 95 Korean male respondents aged 18-65

  2. vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard

  3. vs predecessor

  4. 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​