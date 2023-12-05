Headphones
All series
Wireless AudioBoost TV headphones
Discontinued
Support
SSC5001/10
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Quick start guide
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How to improve the battery life of my Philips headset?
At which frequency does the my Philips headphones operate?
Can I use 2 Philips headsets with one base station?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Interference while using my Philips wireless headphones
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