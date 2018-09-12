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  • Fast, close shave Fast, close shave Fast, close shave

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    SW5700/07

    Fast, close shave

    Master true comfort. Discover a smooth shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD898.00

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Fast, close shave

    Wield the force!

    • ComfortCut Blade System
    • 5-direction Flex Heads
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

    27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

    27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    1-hour charging time

    1-hour charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer

    • Power

      Run time
      50 min / 17 shaves
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Star Wars BB-8

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

    • Shaving Performance

      SkinComfort
      • SkinProtection System
      • AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Shaving system
      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 27 self-sharpening blades
      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Unplug before use

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClick precision trimmer
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