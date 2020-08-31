Discontinued
SWV3707/59
USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports
USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 ports mini hub
USB 3.0
7 USB charging ports
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.