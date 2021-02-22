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        Discontinued

        USB C Hub

        SWV6025B/59

        USB-C socket Hub expand to 5 Ports Mini HUB.

        USB-C expands to HDMI, 3 USB-A and USB-C port with PD.

        See all benefits

        USB-C socket Hub expand to 5 Ports Mini HUB.

        • HDMI

        • Type C PD

        • USB port

        Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports

        Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.

        Supports 4K @ 30HZ

        Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

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