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Discontinued

Dual USB-C Hub

SWV6125G/59

Dual USB-C Hub expand to 5 mini ports

USB-C expands to 5 Ports : HDMI 2 USB-C PD and 2 USB-A port.

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Supports HDMI

Dual USB-C Hub expand to 5 mini ports

  • 5 outlets

  • HDMI

  • USB port

  • USB Type-C PD

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.

Supports 4K @ 30HZ

Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.

Technical Specifications

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