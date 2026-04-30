TAE3130BK/97
Here comes the Hi-res Audio sound,
These ear buds headphones boast a comfortable fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to shift from music to call. Hi-res Audio drivers bring richer and joyful details from your favorite track!
Powerful bass
Lightweight, in-ear fit
3-button in-line remote
USB-C connector
Hi-Res audio sound
The powerful 10mm drivers, delivering clear, detailed, and dynamic sound that enhances your listening experience, making them perfect for casual use. Whether you're working out, commuting, or relaxing, the earphone offers excellent sound quality.
Discover new levels of detail and clarity in your music with Hi-Res Audio. Pure, precision sound enhanced for any music format. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.