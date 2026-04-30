ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Here comes the Hi-res Audio sound,
  • Here comes the Hi-res Audio sound,

In-ear headphones with mic

TAE3130BK/97

Here comes the Hi-res Audio sound,

These ear buds headphones boast a comfortable fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to shift from music to call. Hi-res Audio drivers bring richer and joyful details from your favorite track!

See all benefits

Here comes the Hi-res Audio sound,

  • Powerful bass

  • Lightweight, in-ear fit

  • 3-button in-line remote

  • USB-C connector

  • Hi-Res audio sound

10mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass.

The powerful 10mm drivers, delivering clear, detailed, and dynamic sound that enhances your listening experience, making them perfect for casual use. Whether you're working out, commuting, or relaxing, the earphone offers excellent sound quality.

1.2m cable with USB-C connector

Hi-Res Audio reproduces music in its purest form

Discover new levels of detail and clarity in your music with Hi-Res Audio. Pure, precision sound enhanced for any music format. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips