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Discontinued

5000 seriesWireless Headphone

TAH5255WT/97

Here comes the amazing sound

On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time.

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Here comes the amazing sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

Detachable inline cable. Go wired and keep listening.

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.

Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

Technical Specifications

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