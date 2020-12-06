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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT1235BK/97

Love what you hear. Love how they look

The in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound with snug fit. a small earphone design that fits securely. the touch control for music and calls. the splash- and sweat- resistant headphone let you running freely

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Love what you hear. Love how they look

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

6 mm neodymium drivers. Clear sound, punchy bass

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

Small charging case for up to 18 hours play time

You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case.

Technical Specifications

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