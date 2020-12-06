Discontinued
TAT1235BK/97
Love what you hear. Love how they look
The in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound with snug fit. a small earphone design that fits securely. the touch control for music and calls. the splash- and sweat- resistant headphone let you running freely
Bluetooth®
Black
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case.