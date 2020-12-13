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Discontinued

3000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT3265WT/97

Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call

T3265 dedicates snug and feather light fit, stylish design with IPX4 water-proof for better comfort even in running.Two microphones offer an amazing clear noise cancelling for crystal call.13mm driver with classy BT chip brings great sound.

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Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call

  • Bluetooth®

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Easy way to wake your phone's voice assistant

Wake your phone's voice assistant by touching the earphone,then you can ask the phone to play some music, call or check the weather and more

Touch control to manage the music and call

Touch control, Use the touch to manage your music and call conveniently. you can play&pause, play previous&next track music and answer or reject the call.

Clear Voice Cancelling with 2 MICs

The Clear Voice Cancelling with built-in two microphones give you clear call experience.

Technical Specifications

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