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        Discontinued

        StreamiumWireless Music Center&Station

        WACS5000/97

        1 award

        Enjoy your music in every room

        Upgrade your Hi-Fi to Wi-Fi with WACS5000-a component style Wireless Music Center with 80GB hard disk to store 1500 CDs. Plus, its Wireless Station with Patented Pipe Speakers lets you enjoy your music collection in superb sound quality.

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        Upgrade your Hi-Fi to Wireless!

        Enjoy your music in every room

        Wireless streaming from PC via UPnP

        Universal Plug & Play is an industry standard technology that lets you connect to any Universal Plug & Play enabled device to receive or transmit music. Your Wireless Music Center utilizes Universal Plug & Play to ensure an easy and standard way to connect to other Universal Plug & Play enabled devices. You can easily connect your Wireless Music Center to other media devices to receive or to transfer content.

        80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

        80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

        The 80GB hard disk provides a very large capacity for you to store your digital audio files, easily holding up to 1500 audio CDs. Space saving, smart audio collection management, easy access and all in one place.

        Music Broadcast for simultaneous playback to all Stations

        Music Broadcast for simultaneous playback to all Stations

        Be your own DJ at your home party and simultaneously broadcast your favorite dance music from the Wireless Music Center to all Wireless Music Stations installed in various parts of your home. Great for parties!

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