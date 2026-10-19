Philips Support The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily

If you find that the nozzle of your Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off from the handle or if it breaks easily, find the solutions below on how you can fix this.

Nozzle is not coming off If it is hard to remove the nozzle from the AirFloss handle, it is important that you do not bend or twist the nozzle while pulling it off.



Below you will find easy steps on how you can do this:



1. Grab the nozzle/nozzle tip, you can use paper tower or cloth for better grip

2. Pull the nozzle/nozzle tip straight up from the handle

3. Once successfully removed, re-attach and remove for a few more times



Note: Make sure that you are using the right nozzle type. Nozzle breaks easily If your Philios Sonicare AirFloss nozzle breaks easily, make sure that you are using the right nozzle type as the AirFloss Pro or Ultra nozzles are not interchangeable.



Watch the video below for more information.



Did above solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.