If your Philips shaver doesn’t work, doesn’t charge or doesn’t turn on, follow the troubleshooting steps below.
Please follow the steps in the order provided. While some steps may seem obvious, this process eliminates many common issues and helps to narrow down the root cause.
If you do not clean your Philips shaver regularly, hair and debris can build up around the shaving heads. This buildup can reduce performance and prevent the shaver heads from spinning.
Please refer to the video below for an overview of how to clean your shaver (while shaver models differ, the same principles apply to all Philips shavers. Refer to your user manual for more details. If you no longer have the printed version of the user manual, you can find it online.)
Tip: after tapping/clicking to start the video, tap/click the cog icon at the bottom of the video to enable subtitles for your language (if needed).
If your shaver does not respond when you press the power button, connect it to a power source and charge it for at least 2 hours.
Charging tips
If your shaver comes with a USB charging cable, ensure you’re using a suitable adapter or other power source (see user manual for details. The user manual is available online if you no longer have the paper version.)
Only use the charger provided with your product or a genuine Philips replacement part.
Try plugging in another appliance to the power outlet to ensure that the outlet is working.
Check the charging cable and adapter for any signs of damage. If necessary, you can purchase a replacement charger here.
Make sure the charging plug is fully inserted into your shaver.
Note: because many Philips shavers can be used for wet shaving, they have an in-built safety mechanism that prevents them from turning on when connected to a power outlet. Charge and unplug your shaver before turning it on.
If you recently disassembled your shaver to clean it or replace the shaving heads, please double-check that you have reassembled it correctly. If your shaver turns on when the shaving unit (the part of the shaver that holds the shaving heads) is open or removed, this means the shaving heads are assembled incorrectly and are preventing your shaver from turning on.
Refer to the user manual to find out how to install the shaving heads correctly. The user manual is available online if you no longer have the paper version.
Many Philips shavers have an inbuilt travel lock to prevent them from switching on accidentally inside a bag or suitcase.
The travel lock is activated if a small padlock symbol is visible on your shaver's handle. Turn it off by holding down the power button for 3 seconds (please note: for models with a digital display, use the built-in display on the handle to deactivate the travel lock.)
If you have followed the steps above and your Philips shaver is still not working, please contact us for additional support.