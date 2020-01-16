Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!
The ProMix hand blender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snacks and meals Philips ProMix Handblender
HR2657/91
Suggested retail price: HKD838.00
Mix up your diet with powerful blending, spiralizing and chopping Add a healthy spin to your diet with our unique Spiralizer accessory
Effortlessly transform everyday fruits and veggies into fun, low-carb noodles. Choose from three shapes to spiralize: spaghetti, linguine or ribbon. SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control
Control with your fingertip in an intuitive way, the more you squeeze, the more power. Its intuitive and variable speeds let you seamlessly increase power without switching settings. Blend with the BPA free on-the-go tumbler
Blend your favourite healthy smoothies directly in the BPA free on-the-go tumbler.
Easily chop harder food like meat, nuts, onions and garlic, saving time and energy hand-chopping
Make noodles of potato, carrot, cucumber and zucchini. Effortlessly transform everyday fruits and veggies into fun, low-carb noodles, spirals and ribbons
Ideal for making frothy whipping cream, whisking eggs and egg whites, etc.
On-the-go tumbler (500ml)
Blend smoothies directly in the on-the-go tumbler, then seal and go. It includes a built-in anti-leakage seal so you can safely take it with you, with no spills Find wonderful inspiration
Zucchini noodles with salmon and tomato sauce
