Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

The ProMix hand blender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snacks and meals

Viva Collection  

Philips ProMix Handblender  

HR2657/91

Suggested retail price: HKD838.00

Mix up your diet with powerful blending, spiralizing and chopping

Blend

Spiralize

Chop

Hand blender video

Add a healthy spin to your diet with our unique Spiralizer accessory

 

Effortlessly transform everyday fruits and veggies into fun, low-carb noodles. Choose from three shapes to spiralize: spaghetti, linguine or ribbon.

Blend with the BPA free on-the-go tumbler


Blend your favourite healthy smoothies directly in the BPA free on-the-go tumbler.

Accessories

XL chopper

XL chopper

Easily chop harder food like meat, nuts, onions and garlic, saving time and energy hand-chopping

Spiralizer

Spiralizer

Make noodles of potato, carrot, cucumber and zucchini. Effortlessly transform everyday fruits and veggies into fun, low-carb noodles, spirals and ribbons

Whisk

Whisk

Ideal for making frothy whipping cream, whisking eggs and egg whites, etc.

On-the-go tumbler

On-the-go tumbler (500ml)

Blend smoothies directly in the on-the-go tumbler, then seal and go. It includes a built-in anti-leakage seal so you can safely take it with you, with no spills

Find wonderful inspiration

 

Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

Discover more recipes

Zucchini noodles with salmon and tomato sauce

Apple rose tart

Spiral rainbow salad

