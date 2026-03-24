Food Preparation
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Daily Collection ProMix Handblender
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HR2543/01
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Quick start guide Philips Daily Collection ProMix Handblender - English
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (11)
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips hand blender?
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should
My Philips hand blender suddenly stopped working
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