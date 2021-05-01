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  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

Daily CollectionProMix Handblender

HR2543/01

Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

See all benefits

Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

  • ProMix blending technology

  • Stainless steel design

  • Single button release to quickly switch accessories

  • Turbo function for extra power to cut even the toughest ingredients with a touch of a button

Anti-Splash blade guard

Anti-Splash blade guard

The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend

Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design

The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

ProMix Advanced blending technology

ProMix Advanced blending technology

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending

Technical Specifications

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