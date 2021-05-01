HR2543/01
Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day
ProMix blending technology
Stainless steel design
Single button release to quickly switch accessories
Turbo function for extra power to cut even the toughest ingredients with a touch of a button
The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend
The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending