Philips Support Can I use my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner on all floors, carpets and rugs?

To find out about all the surfaces on which you can use your Philips AquaTrio 7000 or 9000 Series, read our article below.

1. AquaTrio 7000 Series Your Philips AquaTrio 7000 Series is suitable for vacuuming and mopping all types of hard floors, except uncoated wooden floors and tiled floors with deep joints. If you use your appliance on linoleum floors, only do so when the floors are properly affixed to prevent linoleum from being drawn into the AquaSpin nozzle.



If you regularly and easily clean your delicate hard floors with a wet mop, the Philips AquaTrio 7000 Series is also suitable.



You can test the appliance on a small area out of direct view, to make sure that the appliance is suitable for your floor.



Note: It is not possible to use your AquaTrio 7000 Series on carpets and rugs. The AquaSpin nozzle is only suitable for hard floors. 2. AquaTrio 9000 Series Vacuuming and mopping at the same time

Your Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series is suitable for vacuuming and mopping at the same time. It is not necessary to vacuum the floor before mopping, as the Vacuum & Mop set-up actively wet-cleans your hard floor to capture all kinds of dirt, including liquids and stains.



Hard floors

The Vacuum & Mop setup is suitable for vacuuming and mopping all types of hard floors, except uncoated wooden floors.



If you use the Vacuum & Mop set-up on linoleum floors, only do so on linoleum floors that are properly affixed to prevent linoleum from being drawn into the AquaSpin nozzle.



Delicate floors

If you regularly and easily clean your delicate hard floors with a wet mop, the Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series is also suitable. The Vacuum & Mop setup includes microfiber brushes that effectively yet gently remove dirt, stains, and spills.

Carpets and rugs For carpets and rugs, use only the dry vacuum cleaner. It is not possible to use the Vacuum & Mop set-up, because the AquaSpin nozzle is only suitable to hard floors.