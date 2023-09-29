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Can I use my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner on all floors, carpets and rugs?

To find out about all the surfaces on which you can use your Philips AquaTrio 7000 or 9000 Series, read our article below.

aquatrio 7000 and 9000

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01, XW7110/02.

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