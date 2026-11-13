The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY966/02, SCY933/01, SCY933/02. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
How can I tell the differences between Natural and Natural Response nipples?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
What are the benefits of Natural Response nipple?