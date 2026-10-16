To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and nipples are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.
In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:
Natural and Natural Response
Natural and Natural Premium glass
Anti-colic
AirFree vent.
Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross, to indicate whether that combination is compatible.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY966/02, SCY930/01, SCY933/02. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
How can I tell the differences between Natural and Natural Response nipples?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
What are the benefits of Natural Response nipple?