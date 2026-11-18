The Natural Response nipples work differently. These nipples only release milk when babies are actively drinking. These nipples can be chosen based on the baby's preference for pace (slower or faster). Every baby is unique and will have their own drinking rhythm. The nipple navigation that is shown on the product packs, therefore, doesn’t focus on the age, but on flow rate from extra slow to extra fast.

If you used the original Philips Avent Natural nipple, your baby would need a higher flow rate with the Natural Response nipple because they are used to more milk flowing quickly with less effort.

Originally, we did use age (month) indications on our nipple product packs. These indications were meant to guide an average baby on where to start. We received feedback that this seemed more like a prescription than a recommendation. This led to doubts when changing to different flow rate nipples based on the baby’s cues.

Every baby has their own unique drinking rhythm. Let your baby’s drinking style guide you, not their age.

We've kept the age indication for our bottles to guide you in selecting the appropriate container size that matches the amount of milk babies typically drink.