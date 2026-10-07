The ProGuide helps you keep the epilator head at the perfect 75° angle for optimal results and stretches your skin to make epilation more comfortable.
To use the ProGuide, follow the steps below:
Always keep the ProGuide attachment flat on the skin to get the right angle. Do not tilt the ProGuide attachment upwards.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE708/00, BRE728/00.
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How do I use the attachments and accessories that come with my epilator?
How do I use the ProGuide attachment?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?