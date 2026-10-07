Philips Support How do I use the ProGuide attachment?

The ProGuide helps you keep the epilator head at the perfect 75° angle for optimal results and stretches your skin to make epilation more comfortable.

To use the ProGuide, follow the steps below:

Pull off the top cover from the epilating head. Attach the ProGuide attachment onto the epilating head. Place the epilator with the ProGuide attachment flat onto the skin and epilate as usual.

Always keep the ProGuide attachment flat on the skin to get the right angle. Do not tilt the ProGuide attachment upwards.