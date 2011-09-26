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Discontinued

LongLife EcoVisioncar headlight bulb

12258LLECOS2

Drive with care

Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

See all benefits

Higher lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: H1

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,55 W

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

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