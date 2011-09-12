ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

BlueVision ultracar headlight bulb

12342BVUSM

Drive with style

BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology,unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp.

See all benefits

Ultimate brightness and unique stylish blue light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2+2

  • 12 V,60/55 W

2 signaling W5W are offered with BlueVision ultra

2 signaling W5W are offered with BlueVision ultra

Give your car a full stylish blue look thanks to the 2 blue W5W offered

3 700K bright white light on the road

With a white light of 3 700 K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road and a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

BlueVision ultra is based on a Gradient Coating™ technology

BlueVision ultra is based on a Gradient Coating™ technology

Thanks its exclusive Gradient Coating™ technology, BlueVision ultra further improves the xenon effect in the headlight.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips