19S4QAB/69
Essential features, efficient performance
The Philips display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity.
S Line
19" (48.3 cm)
1280 x 1024 (SXGA)
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse