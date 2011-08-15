Discontinued
247E3LPHSU/00
Elegant display with PowerSensor
Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and Innovative PowerSensor that detects your presence, saving up to 80% of your energy bill, makes it a smart green choice.
E Line
23.6" / 60 cm
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.