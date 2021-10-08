IPS Nano Colour technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

For critical imaging, gaming and productivity needs, the Nano IPS display provides precise colour accuracy across a wide viewing angle without colour shift. Richer reds, lusher greens and deeper blues. Ultra Wide-Colour with IPS Nano Colour technology uses KSF-enhanced phosphor nanoparticles to absorb excess light created by the screen, producing amazing colour. True-to-life colour. Our display panels achieve up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut standard for colour purity, as defined by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, for cinematic picture quality.