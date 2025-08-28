34M2C5500Q/69
Your gaming experience to the utmost
This Fast VA monitor elevates your gaming experience by offering a 200Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms Smart MBR. Its DisplayHDR 400-grade image quality is guaranteed to produce high contrast and deep colours on the screen.
Evnia 5000
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
Play at up to 200 frames per second with this feature. At such a speed, you will enjoy lag-free visuals and see your opponents more clearly. Visuals will also appear sharper, giving you an edge when playing games that require fast reaction times.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action on a connected device and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the delay between entering a command on your device and seeing it on the monitor, greatly improving the experience of playing twitch-sensitive video games. This is particularly important for players of fast-paced, competitive games.
The Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivering sharper, more precise visuals for an enhanced gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions are rendered smoothly. It is the ideal choice for thrilling, twitch-sensitive games.
Awards
Radius of the display curvature arc in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse.
For the best output performance, please always ensure that your graphics card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Display colours: 10bits can be reached via DP@144Hz
Smart MBR adjusts brightness to reduce blur, so brightness cannot be adjusted while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in synchronisation with the screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended that you turn it off when you are not using the gaming function.
This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet and headphone holder are made with 35% recycled plastic, and the monitor's chassis is made of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
10-bit colour can only be achieved at 144Hz with WQHD resolution through a DisplayPort connection.
Low Input Lag mode is available at WQHD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.
DCI-P3 coverage is based on CIE1976, sRGB coverage is based on CIE1931, and NTSC area and Adobe RGB area are based on CIE1976.
The monitor may look different from the feature images.
The products and accessories listed in this leaflet may differ by country and region.