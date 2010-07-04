Discontinued
6F22L1F/97
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
9V
Zinc Chloride
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.
The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.