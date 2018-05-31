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        Ultinon HID (FS)Headlight bulb

        85126FSJ

        Drive with style

        Philips Ultinon HID (FS) is a 6700K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road

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        Instant upgrade to 6700K flash white light

        Drive with style

        • Type of lamp: D2R

        • Pack of: 2

        • 85 V,35 W

        Ultinon HID (FS) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

        Philips Ultinon HID (FS) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6700K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

        Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

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