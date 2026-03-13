Climate care
All series
800 Series Compact Air Purifier
Discontinued
Support
AC0830/30
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Certificate Philips 800 Series Air Purifier
DAP UK-DC19 AC0820. KA1801A-2400750BS
All (3)
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on
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