Discontinued
AC2882/30
Breathe the difference
The 2000 Series is engineered with 3 smart presettings that you can choose from: Pollution, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus modes. Activate the relevant automode, and ensure you and your family breathe cleaner air at home, always
Up to 38m²
The Allergen Mode can detect daily events such as shaking pillow or a vacuum cleaner passing by. After accurately detecting these events, the purifier will automatically give an extra boost to airflow to instantly reduce the risk level of allergens to a minimum.
Bacteria & Virus particles are the ones seldom detected by air sensors. Hence the most effective way to reduce these particles is to significantly boost the airflow and increase the air exchange per hour. This mode boosts the Air flow, then the high quality HEPA filter in the Purifier effectively captures the bacteria and virus by 99.9%, ensuring cleaner air output.
Indoor PM2.5 levels can increase far above local guidelines because of activities like cooking. Pollution Mode can accurately detect invisible indoor air pollutants in real time, and then boosts the Air Purifier's speed to reduce harmful particles, gases, for a cleaner air output.
Particle CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008
20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab
Particle and formaldehyde CADR and CCM: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008
Bacteria and Virus removal performance is tested by 3rd party lab. Refer to item 1 for bacteria performance test details and item 2 for virus removal test details.