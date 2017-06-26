ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Air Cleaner
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Air Cleaner
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner

Discontinued

Air Cleaner

AC2882/30

Breathe the difference

The 2000 Series is engineered with 3 smart presettings that you can choose from: Pollution, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus modes. Activate the relevant automode, and ensure you and your family breathe cleaner air at home, always

See all benefits

3 smart ways to optimize your purification

Breathe the difference

  • Up to 38m²

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

The Allergen Mode can detect daily events such as shaking pillow or a vacuum cleaner passing by. After accurately detecting these events, the purifier will automatically give an extra boost to airflow to instantly reduce the risk level of allergens to a minimum.

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

Bacteria & Virus particles are the ones seldom detected by air sensors. Hence the most effective way to reduce these particles is to significantly boost the airflow and increase the air exchange per hour. This mode boosts the Air flow, then the high quality HEPA filter in the Purifier effectively captures the bacteria and virus by 99.9%, ensuring cleaner air output.

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

Indoor PM2.5 levels can increase far above local guidelines because of activities like cooking. Pollution Mode can accurately detect invisible indoor air pollutants in real time, and then boosts the Air Purifier's speed to reduce harmful particles, gases, for a cleaner air output.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Particle CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008

  2. 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).

  3. Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab

  4. Particle and formaldehyde CADR and CCM: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008

  5. Bacteria and Virus removal performance is tested by 3rd party lab. Refer to item 1 for bacteria performance test details and item 2 for virus removal test details.