Discontinued
AC2887/31
Breathe the difference
AeraSense is an innovative technology with the accuracy and performance of a professional sensor. It senses harmful particles smaller than even PM2.5, ensures the purifier adjusts for cleaner air output and provides real time feedback.
Remove 99.97% particles@3nm
Allergens display
Up to 79 m2/ 850 ft2
Auto & Sleep mode
AeraSense is a sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then gives you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.
Vitashield IPS with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 333m3/hr* (according to China GB/T 18801-2015). It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 20nm, removes up to 99.97% common airborne allergens, effectively reduce TVOC and odor. Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and virus*.
The Philips Air Purifier has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful bacteria mode. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.
(1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 333㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
(2)Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health Ltd in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1). Air purifiers alone don’t protect against COVID-19 but can be part of a protective plan (US EPA).
(3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
(6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2014