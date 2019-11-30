AC3033/30
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens, dust or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, with a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h.
Room size: up to 66 m2
520 m³/h clean air delivery rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Connected with Air+ app
Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app keeps track of all indoor and outdoor pollutants and automatically adjust your devices performance, so you dont have to. Air+ keeps you in control, at home or away. Control the air at home with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home (8)
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Coronavirus (HCOV-229E) virus removal rate up to 99.99% from the air, based on third party data. Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter media inactivates COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), based on third party data(5).
Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).
Awards
(5)From the air that passes through the filter. Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5h in a test chamber contaminated with human coronavirus (HCOV-229E) aerosols. External lab, tested to ISO18184. 99% SARS-CoV-2 inactivation after 24 hr.
(2)CADR tested by a certified third-party lab per GB/T18801-2015. Due to improvements to our testing and quality control, CADR values were upgraded. If packaging isn’t yet updated, rest assured the product meets the higher specifications listed online.
(3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
(7)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2018
(8)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location
(9)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.
(10) As tested in a real-life setup, with dust resuspended by a person stepping into bed.
(11) Based on CADR measurements according to GB/T-18801/2015 with device operating in Sleep mode and Allergy Sleep mode.
(12)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801
(13)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory
(14)Savings based on advertised lifetime of filter and pricing per on brand websites or retailers, Netherlands, 21 June 22.