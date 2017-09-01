Discontinued
AC3259/31
Healthier Air, Always
Philips innovative VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove as small as 20nm fine particles and harmful gases effectively in long term. AeraSense and the connected app provide you with real-time air quality feedback anywhere, anytime.
Particle CADR*: 400
Formaldehyde CADR*: 200
App connected
AeraSense technology
Vitashield IPS with aerodynamics design and extra thick NanoProtect Pro S3 Filter boost clean air delivery to 400 m3/hr, effectively removes particles as small as 20 Nanometers* (more than 100 times smaller than PM2.5), including allergens, bacteria and some viruses. It also provides you the assured protection from harmful gases like formaldehyde, toluene and TVOC, with formaldehyde CADR of 200 m3/hr.
The extra thick NanoProtect Pro S3 filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles. Multi-layer integrated filter for all-in-one 360 protection. The ever-finer filter effectively removes ultrafine particle as small as 20nm , more than 100X smaller than PM2.5, including bacteria and some viruses High efficiency purification removes 99.97% particles*, dense and thick filter for 50%* longer lifetime.
The Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful Bacteria and Virus mode. In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 5 manual modes. Choose one of five different speed settings: from the extra-quiet ‘Sleep’ mode to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.
Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
Removes 99.97% particles: Tested on NanoProtect Pro filter for 1st pass efficiency at 400 airflow, in 2015 by 3rd party lab.
Particle and formaldehyde CADR and CCM: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015