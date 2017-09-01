3 auto modes & 5 manual settings

The Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful Bacteria and Virus mode. In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 5 manual modes. Choose one of five different speed settings: from the extra-quiet ‘Sleep’ mode to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.