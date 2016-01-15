AC4076/30
A healthy new home, always.
Enjoy healthy new home with Philips new home air purifier. Its extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter effectively removes formaldehyde and harmful gases in no time. Healthy air protect alert and lock assure you of healthy air always.See all benefits
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4-step light indicators clearly show air quality level: Blue - Very Good; Deep Purple - Good; Purple - Fair; Red - Bad
In Auto mode, the appliance automatically switches to Night mode when the room becomes dark. Under the Night mode, the appliance switches to lower activity level, the lights go out (except Power On/Off light) , the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised. If the room becomes bright again for 5 minutes or longer, the appliance resumes normal operation. In Night mode, the auto control is still active. If the air is clean, the appliance stops running. If the air quality deteriorates, the appliance is activated with lower activity and lights still out.
Healthy air protect alert warns you timely when you have to replace a new filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full.
Turbo mode cleans air instantly at the highest speed.
Measure, control and give you complete and clear feedback on air quality
Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning. The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The multiple color indicators inform you on the actual air quality, and will be red, deep purple and purple if the air quality is not yet good enough, and blue when the air is clean and healthy again.
The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter cleans air of harmful agents and is ultra-effective in formaldehyde removal. The pre-filter first catches big particles like human/pet hair and regular house dust. The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter, with its German technology and specially treated activated carbon, then cleans the air of formaldehyde and other harmful gases in no time. The filter also effectively eliminates allergens and bacteria.
5-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking
Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked.
Design specifications
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