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  • A healthy new home, always. A healthy new home, always. A healthy new home, always.

    Air purifier

    AC4076/30

    A healthy new home, always.

    Enjoy healthy new home with Philips new home air purifier. Its extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter effectively removes formaldehyde and harmful gases in no time. Healthy air protect alert and lock assure you of healthy air always.

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    Air purifier

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    A healthy new home, always.

    With extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter

    • CADR 302 m³/h
    • Formaldehyde removal 99% (2h)
    • PM2.5 removal rate >99%
    4-step light indicators clearly show air quality level

    4-step light indicators clearly show air quality level

    4-step light indicators clearly show air quality level: Blue - Very Good; Deep Purple - Good; Purple - Fair; Red - Bad

    Smart Night mode lowers activity level during the night

    Smart Night mode lowers activity level during the night

    In Auto mode, the appliance automatically switches to Night mode when the room becomes dark. Under the Night mode, the appliance switches to lower activity level, the lights go out (except Power On/Off light) , the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised. If the room becomes bright again for 5 minutes or longer, the appliance resumes normal operation. In Night mode, the auto control is still active. If the air is clean, the appliance stops running. If the air quality deteriorates, the appliance is activated with lower activity and lights still out.

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you timely when you have to replace a new filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full.

    Turbo mode cleans air instantly at the highest speed

    Turbo mode cleans air instantly at the highest speed

    Turbo mode cleans air instantly at the highest speed.

    Intelligent dual sensors give total feedback on air quality

    Measure, control and give you complete and clear feedback on air quality

    Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning

    Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning. The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The multiple color indicators inform you on the actual air quality, and will be red, deep purple and purple if the air quality is not yet good enough, and blue when the air is clean and healthy again.

    With extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter

    The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter cleans air of harmful agents and is ultra-effective in formaldehyde removal. The pre-filter first catches big particles like human/pet hair and regular house dust. The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter, with its German technology and specially treated activated carbon, then cleans the air of formaldehyde and other harmful gases in no time. The filter also effectively eliminates allergens and bacteria.

    5-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking

    5-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking

    Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

    Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      ABS plastic
      Deco Ring
      alluminium
      Fan speed indicators
      on control panel
      Front cover
      soft gold
      Side Panel
      silver metallic

    • Logistic data

      EAN F-box
      87-1010355439-4
      12NC code
      883 4076 00710
      Country of origin
      Korea

    • Interactivity

      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Air quality sensor(s)
      particle and gas
      Cord length
      2  m
      Noise level
      31.6 (Silent) - 63 (Turbo)  dB
      Wattage
      47  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      7.4  kg
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      354 x 194 x 645  mm
      F-box weight (incl. product)
      11.18  kg
      F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
      450 x 348 x 740  mm

    • Replacement

      Formaldehyde removal filter
      AC4147

    • Performance

      Filters out formaldehyde
      >99%*****
      Filters out TVOCs
      >99%******
      Filters out PM2.5
      >99%***
      Filters out bacteria
      >99.9%****
      Filters out toluene
      >99%*******
      CADR (cigarette smoke)**
      302  m³/h

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    • ***** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial TVOC concentration 6.0¡À1.2mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr
    • ****** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial toluene concentration 2.0¡À0.4mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr
    • *** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
    • * Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
    • **** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial formaldehyde concentration 1.0¡À0.2mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr
    • ** Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr

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