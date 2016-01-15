Smart Night mode lowers activity level during the night

In Auto mode, the appliance automatically switches to Night mode when the room becomes dark. Under the Night mode, the appliance switches to lower activity level, the lights go out (except Power On/Off light) , the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised. If the room becomes bright again for 5 minutes or longer, the appliance resumes normal operation. In Night mode, the auto control is still active. If the air is clean, the appliance stops running. If the air quality deteriorates, the appliance is activated with lower activity and lights still out.