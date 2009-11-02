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  • Healthy air always
  • Healthy air always

Discontinued

HEPA filter

AC4144/00

Healthy air always

The Philips HEPA filter effectively filters out ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including allergens, bacteria and some viruses*. The antibacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.

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HEPA filter for pure air

Healthy air always

Filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers*

*In combination with the multi-care filter, the HEPA filter filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers including bacteria, dust, allergens and some viruses. According to publications of World Health Organization, the avian influenza, human influenza viruses and Legionella bacterium are larger than 20 nanometers.

Eliminates germs and mould with antibacterial coating

Filters out germs and mould as well as ultrafine particles >20 nanometers. Prevents bacteria from proliferation. HEPA filter can also filter off those particles left behind by multi-care filter.

Filters out dust and bacteria

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. According to the 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.