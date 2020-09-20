ADD4811/59
Hot water for your favourite drinks
With advanced instant heating technology and portable design, Philips dispenser provides fresh hot water of different temperatures and volumes for your favorite beverages within seconds at your home or on your trip.
Hot & Ambient water
Instant heating
Portable design
With instant heating technology, hot water supplies within seconds.
Two volume settings: 150ml and 300ml, one-click manual stop available
Compatibly small with dimensions: 80(L)*80(W)*211(H)mm
Awards
In order to ensure the heating effect of the product and the service life of the heater, it is recommended to use purified water as the water source.