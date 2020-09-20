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Water dispenser

ADD4811/59

1 award

Hot water for your favourite drinks

With advanced instant heating technology and portable design, Philips dispenser provides fresh hot water of different temperatures and volumes for your favorite beverages within seconds at your home or on your trip.

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Connect to water tank or bottle

Hot water for your favourite drinks

  • Hot & Ambient water

  • Instant heating

  • Portable design

Hot water supplies within seconds

With instant heating technology, hot water supplies within seconds.

Two volume settings with manual stop available

Two volume settings: 150ml and 300ml, one-click manual stop available

Compact design with comparable size of a bottled water

Compatibly small with dimensions: 80(L)*80(W)*211(H)mm

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Disclaimers

  1. In order to ensure the heating effect of the product and the service life of the heater, it is recommended to use purified water as the water source.