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PhilipsPhilips ADD541RO/90 RO filter cartridge

ADD541RO/90

Easy access to clean drinking water

The innovative AquaShield all-in-one RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*.

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Easy access to clean drinking water

  • Aquaporin Inside® technology

  • All-in-one integrated filter

RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances*

The innovative AquaShield All-in-One RO filter removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*, delivering similar water quality as distilling.

QuickTwist filter replacement

Horizontal placement and QuickTwist design for easy filter replacement; no on-site customer service required.

2,000L filtration capacity

The RO filter is good for filtering 2,000 liters of water, helping to save thousands of plastic bottles every year. So its not only good for you, its good for the environment too.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

  2. Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.