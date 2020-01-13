ADD550/90
Better than boiling
The innovative AquaShield all-in-one RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*.
5-in-1 RO filtration
The innovative AquaShield All-in-One RO filter removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*, delivering similar water quality as distilling.
The all-in-one RO filter lasts up to 12 months***. You only need to replace the filter once a year and enjoy your clean water supply the rest of the time.
101 kinds of substances are tested by international certification and testing agency SGS/BV under laboratory conditions, and the other 9 kinds of substances are tested by internal laboratory.
Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming usage of 6L/day.