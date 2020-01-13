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Filter cartridge

ADD550/90

Better than boiling

The innovative AquaShield all-in-one RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*.

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RO filtration removes up to 99.999% contaminants*

Better than boiling

  • 5-in-1 RO filtration

RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances*

The innovative AquaShield All-in-One RO filter removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*, delivering similar water quality as distilling.

Long-life filtration lasts up to 12 months***

The all-in-one RO filter lasts up to 12 months***. You only need to replace the filter once a year and enjoy your clean water supply the rest of the time.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. 101 kinds of substances are tested by international certification and testing agency SGS/BV under laboratory conditions, and the other 9 kinds of substances are tested by internal laboratory.

  2. Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming usage of 6L/day.