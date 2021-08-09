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Discontinued

Instant heating water dispenser

ADD5910M/90

Pure tasting water

High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot within seconds. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous.

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Ambient and piping hot

Pure tasting water

  • Instant heating

  • Micro X-Clean filtration

  • 6 preset temperatures

Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

The innovative instant heating technology helps to provide hot water within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.

6 temperature settings for your different needs

We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle. You can do a million things with it.

5 water volume selected at a touch of the screen

150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cups, or even jugs and pots.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

  2. Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.

  3. Assuming 2L of hot water consumption per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.