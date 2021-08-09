Discontinued
ADD5910M/90
Pure tasting water
High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot within seconds. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous.
Instant heating
Micro X-Clean filtration
6 preset temperatures
The innovative instant heating technology helps to provide hot water within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.
We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle. You can do a million things with it.
150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cups, or even jugs and pots.
The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.
Assuming 2L of hot water consumption per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.