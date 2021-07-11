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Discontinued

All-in-one water dispenser

ADD5980M/90

Pure tasting water

High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from refreshingly chilled to piping hot for various needs. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 200ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml.

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From refreshingly chilled to piping hot

Pure tasting water

  • Instant heating

  • Electric cooling

  • Micro X-Clean filtration

  • 6 preset temperatures

Perfectly chilled water on demand

Thanks to the high efficient cooling system, you can easily enjoy the perfectly chilled water at a touch of the screen.

Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating technology, our 2-staged instant heating module helps to achieve true boiling.

6 temperature settings for your different needs

We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle, cold drink. You can do a million things with it.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

  2. Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.

  3. Assuming 2L of hot water consumption per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.