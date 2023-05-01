ADD6901HWH01/90
Easy access to clean drinking water
With instant heating technology, this RO water dispenser provides water of various temperatures within seconds. The innovative AquaShield all-in-one RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*.
Aquaporin Inside® technology
All-in-one integrated filter
Instant heating
No installation required
The innovative AquaShield All-in-One RO filter removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*, delivering similar water quality as distilling.
Thanks to the instant heating technology, the fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like. No more waiting.
Precisely controlled temperatures for your different needs. No more waiting for cooling down to a specific temperature. No matter coffee, tea or honey water, you can always make your favorate drink within seconds.