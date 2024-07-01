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PhilipsWater dispenser

ADD6902HCWO1/90

Crisp-tasting water guaranteed, ambient & hot

This water dispenser is super suitable for young people and smaller households who chase for easy but exquisite life. Apart from its retro and delicate design, it also gives you crisp-tasting water guranteed by SGS great taste test!

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Crisp-tasting water guaranteed, ambient & hot

  • Countertop

  • Reverse osmosis filtration

  • Ambient and hot

  • 4.8L tap water tank

Aquaporin Inside technology filters water better than before

Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate natures own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.

Water taste refined by the high-quality activated carbon

The activated carbon filter is made of natural coconut shell, which has an iodine value as high as 1200 and refined pores down to 1 micron. Such high quality guarantees a crisp and pure taste. Examined and recoginized by SGS water sommeliers!

Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • version: 2
  • PDF file, 328.4 kB
  • 7 November 2026

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