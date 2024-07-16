Support
ADD6910/90
Is the Philips dispenser equipped with UV LED light? What is the function of the UV LED light?
Why does the lifetime of the filter cartridge never reduce?
Why is the indicator light of the dispenser not lit?
Can I use this philips dispenser to heat tap water?
Why does the indicator display not match to the actual situation?
When should I replace this filter cartridges?
What is this model number of the replacement filter cartridges?
Can I use the Philips dispenser to treat hot water?
What is the lifetime of this filter cartridges?
Why does the button of this dispenser fail?
Why does purified water taste different from pure water after being boiled?
Does the Philips dispenser remove bacteria and viruses?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair