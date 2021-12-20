Discontinued
ADD6911L/90
Better than boiling
With smart wifi connection, the dispenser can track and monitor your drinking water. Instant heating technology provides hot water within seconds. The RO system guarantees clean water by removing up to 110 kinds of harmful susbtances*.
No installation required
5-in-1 RO filtration
Instant heating
Wifi connection
The innovative AquaShield All-in-One RO filter removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*, delivering similar water quality as distilling.
UV-C LED triggers a photochemical reaction to destroy the DNA of bacteria. It acts as the second line of defense, eliminating up to 99.9%** of bacteria in the filtered water tank, further ensuring the water cleanliness.
Thanks to the instant heating technology, the fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like. No more waiting.
101 kinds of substances are tested by international certification and testing agency SGS/BV under laboratory conditions, and the other 9 kinds of substances are tested by internal laboratory.
Tested by international certification and testing agency BV under laboratory conditions.
Compared to 500ml bottled water. Filter capacity is up to 2000L.